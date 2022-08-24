(Greenfield) -- The Iowa Aviation Museum is hosting its 29th annual Wings Fly-in/Drive-in Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday.
The event will take place at the Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield, Iowa, and will feature the induction of two aviation legends in the state, as well as a pancake breakfast courtesy of the Fontanelle Lions Club.
The 2022 inductees include Nicholas A. Turner and the late Connie Rex Younger.
After earning his M.S. in aerospace education, Younger served as a musician in the U.S. Navy before cementing his legacy in Iowa aviation by working as a flight instructor for nearly three decades.
Museum representative Kris Schildberg highlighted Younger’s career accomplishments.
“In 1976, [Younger] was hired by Iowa State University as a chief flight instructor,” Schildberg said. “He also launched CY Aviation in Boone, Iowa, and served there for 26 years and he also composed the CY’s march for concert band.”
Younger is joined in the 2022 hall of fame class by Turner, who will be in attendance at the ceremony Saturday.
Turner started in aviation at a young age, working at his father’s company, Turner Copter Services. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2001 and amassed an illustrious career of service as a helicopter pilot.
Turner flew all over the world, from Okinawa, Japan, to Hyberabad, India, conducting military missions and transporting multiple U.S. Presidents.
“After training, [Turner] reported to the Marine heavy helicopter squad, the ‘Ugly Angels,’” Schildberg said. “One of the Ugly Angels helicopters was here at the end of July in Greenfield and that was the helicopter that his father actually flew in Vietnam.”
All of this and more can be found at the Iowa Aviation Museum, which offers a plethora of historical records and exhibits regarding aviation in Iowa.
“When you come in, we are glad to give you a partial tour, and we also have individuals who just want to look,” Schildberg said. “Everything is so well-organized and identified and it’s in chronological order. We have three main rooms: the show room, the one with the antique airplanes, which are very rare, and our library and hall of fame.”
The Iowa Aviation Museum Wings Fly-in/Drive-in Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place in Greenfield Saturday. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-10 A.M. and the induction ceremony will be held following breakfast.
Hear the full interview with Schildberg below.