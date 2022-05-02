(KMAland) -- As the weather starts to warm up, more boaters will start finding their way to the water.
Thousands of boaters visit Iowa's streams and reservoirs each year during the season. As owners start getting their vessels in shape, it's also a good time for regular maintenance and safety checks. Whether it's fishing, tubing, or cruising, keeping everyone on board safe is important. Iowa DNR Boating Law Administrator and Education Coordinator Susan Stocker says there's a number of items boaters should always have on hand.
"A fire extinguisher is required for any boat that has a motor of 10 horsepower or greater," said Stocker. "And then of course a horn or whistle is required."
Along with a fire extinguisher and horn, boats should have paddles in case of a stalled motor and a throwable floatation device. State law also requires life jackets for all passengers aboard. When choosing a life jacket, Stocker says that finding the right fit is key.
"All life jackets per the label need to be U.S. Coast Guard approved, and the best life jacket is the one you're going to wear," said Stocker. "So, having one that is comfortable and has a nice fit to it is definitely the key there."
Stocker mentions that boaters should check their jackets for any rips and to ensure all mechanical parts are working properly. Additionally, Stocker recommends inflatable life jackets for those that want something more comfortable.
Stocker also wants to remind boaters that 2022 is a registration year for all vessels, and of the new federal cut-off switch law that took effect in 2021.
"Any of those vessels that have been manufactured with an engine cut-off switch, people are required now to wear that," said Stocker. "You certainly do not have to retrofit a boat if it wasn't manufactured with an engine cut-off switch."
Though retrofitting the switch for operators isn't necessary, Stocker says it can help serve as another way to keep everyone safe on the water.
More information about boating laws, recreational areas, and other activities can be found online at iowadnr.gov. You can hear the full interview with Iowa DNR Boating Law Administrator and Education Coordinator Susan Stocker here: