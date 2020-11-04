(Des Moines) — Iowa’s top election official is celebrating an all-time record turnout in the November General Election.
Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office says more than 1.697 million Iowans voted in the election, which broke the previous record by more than 100,000 set in 2012. Iowans also set a record for most absentee ballots cast, with just over 1 million ballots sent in or voted before November 3rd. That number could increase as ballots that were postmarked by November 2nd and received by noon on November 9th will still be counted.
“Congratulations, Iowans," said Pate. "You stepped up and you were voters. We saw record numbers and your voice was heard loud and clear. I want to thank you for being a voter. I also want to encourage you to stay active in voting in the upcoming elections next year. Let us know if your voter registration changes or you have any questions about our elections. Go to our site voterreadyiowa.gov. Thank you for being a voter."
Iowa’s 76% turnout rate ranked among the highest in the country.