(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers in Des Moines are still finalizing the budget for next fiscal year, but it appears community colleges will receive a funding increase.
After two consecutive years of receiving no increase in funding, legislators are poised to give the community college system in Iowa a shot in the arm, financially. In her proposed budget in January, Governor Kim Reynolds put forward a $5.2 million increase, while the Senate has proposed $6.5 million and the House is at $6 million in new funding. Dr. Daniel Kinney is president of Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. Kinney praised lawmakers for any increase in funding.
"They're helping us," said Kinney. "They understand that we are creating the people for the jobs that are needed in rural America and in our areas that we're serving. We get these individuals that were maybe laid off because of COVID back to work or help support new and additional jobs. We're seeing companies open and companies expand throughout the region ourselves, so now we have to provide that workforce."
While community colleges are expected to receive new money, the House and Senate still differ on additional funding levels for the state's regent universities -- Iowa State, Iowa and Northern Iowa. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck -- a Republican from Mount Ayr -- serves on the House Education Appropriations Subcommitee. He says he feels a compromise can be reached between the two chambers.
"The House decided not to put any additional new funding because they have a tremendous amount of federal stimulus money coming in as well," said Dolecheck. "Our initial proposal does not have funding for that, but I think the Senate did, so that's one of the things that we're working on right now is to see what level we'll be at. The House will probably come up in our proposal that we end up giving to the regents in working with the Senate and the Governor."
If the additional funding for community colleges is realized, Kinney says it will help fuel new programs at IWCC to help local businesses fill much-needed positions.
"We don't have a truck-driving program, and if you look at the needs for truck drivers in our region, it's huge," said Kinney. "Right now, our academic side is studying that and seeing what we can do. Hopefully within the next year, we'll get a truck-driving program up and going and really support the farmers too, because they need CDL drivers, plus the trucking companies. Down by Shenandoah, there's Pella and Lloyd's and others that need those type of positions. And they're great paying positions. It's something we as a college need to look at and improve on."
Lawmakers are expected to wrap up work on the FY22 state budget in the next two weeks, which would end the legislative session for this spring.