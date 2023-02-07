(Washington) -- Members of Iowa's congressional delegation are calling President Biden's immigration policies a failure following a recent visit to California and Mexico.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, Congressman Randy Feenstra and Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks discussed last week's visit to the U.S.-Mexican border and Mexico in a conference call with reporters Tuesday morning. Ernst says the delegation's first stop was at the border's San Diego, where members of the National Border Patrol Council outlined the difficulties border agents are facing in controlling illegal immigration and other problems.
"Right now, our border patrol is demoralized," said Ernst. "They feel like Uber drivers and paper pushers instead of frontline agents who are pushing back on cartel activity, and drug and human smuggling. Border patrol told us they're seeing a trend of more--even more--gotaways, people that illegally cross the border and are never caught, than people who were actually apprehended in the previous year."
Ernst also discussed issues regarding fentanyl smuggled across the border, and out of date surveillance technology. The Red Oak Republican accused California Governor Gavin Newsome and Democratic state leadership for criminalizing state and local assistance on immigration matters. And, she called on the Biden Administration to adopt a clear policy on immigration.
"Simply stated, the Biden Administration is failing the American people," said Ernst. "Policies along with those of the extreme left in California, have incentivised a greater flow of illegal immigration, human smuggling and illegal drugs."
Specifically, Ernst proposes improved relations with Mexico, the creation of an inter-agency tax force in Mexico to deter the flow of drugs, and increased canine units along the U.S.-Mexican border. While in Mexico City, Miller-Meeks says the contingent conducted classified briefings with numerous federal agencies regarding border security and other immigration issues.
"You know, Mexico is a willing partner," said Miller-Meeks. "They're capable. There are some things we can do, perhaps, in technology to help them. They have concerns about arms that get into the hands of cartels. We have concerns about drug trafficking and human smuggling, and also the horrific things that go along with human smuggling, which is sex trafficking and unaccompanied minors coming into the United States."
Feenstra says the delegation also discussed other issues with Mexican officials, such as concerns regarding corn exports into the country.
"We talked about how 25% of corn exports go to Mexico," said Feenstra. "They are banning corn exports. So, we had a great discussion with them about how we can move forward, and make sure we can continue the opportunity of exporting our corn to Mexico. We're hoping that there's a solution in the next 6-to-12 months regarding this issue."
The Iowa congressional trip to southern California and Mexico took prior to President Biden's State of the Union address scheduled Tuesday night.