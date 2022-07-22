(Maquoketa) -- State investigators confirm three people were killed and a suspected gunman took his own life in a shooting at an eastern Iowa state park Friday.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and state investigators were notified of and responded to a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campgrounds shortly before 6:25 a.m. Upon arrival, authorities say officers located three deceased bodies, and later found that a camper was unaccounted for, later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin.
Following a search of the area, authorities say Sherwin was found dead west of the park, and appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Iowa DCI says there currently is no danger to the public, but the state park remains an active crime scene and is closed until further notice.