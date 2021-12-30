(Casey) -- State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Adair County that left a suspect injured.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, authorities from the Stuart Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, Guthrie County Sheriff's Office and Adair County Sheriff's Office were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that originated in Stuart. The pursuit ended in rural Adair County near the intersection of 130th Street and Jordan Avenue.
Authorities say the suspect vehicle abruptly turned around in the roadway and was struck by a Stuart Police vehicle, sending it into a Guthrie County Sheriff's Office vehicle. During the crash, an Adair County deputy heard a gunshot and observed the suspect with a handgun. The deputy fired, striking the suspect in both arms and causing non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect -- identified as 57-year-old Charles R. Bradshaw of Jefferson -- was taken to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines where he was treated and released. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and is being charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding and several traffic violations. As is standard procedure, the deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
The DCI is conducting the investigation and all findings will be turned over to the Adair County Attorney's Office for review.