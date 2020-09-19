(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a Council Bluffs Police Officer shot at a suspect Friday night.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says authorities were called to Walmart at 3201 Manawa Center Drive for a shoplifting call around 7 p.m. While on the call, officers located a white Mazda CX-9 with stolen plates. Officers approached the vehicle and attempted to get two male subjects out of the vehicle. During the struggle, an officer fired his handgun.
The vehicle fled the scene. The car was found a short time later abandoned, but the driver was not located. It is unknown if he sustained any injuries. The officer received minor injuries to his arm and was treated and released from a local hospital.
The Iowa DCI is investigating the incident and the officer's name will not be released until later next week. Authorities are also investigating the assault on the officer and will file appropriate charges once the suspect is identified.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact detectives at (712) 328-4728 or (712) 328-STOP.