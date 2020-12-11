(Des Moines) — Shotgun deer hunters around Iowa have been busy as the 2020 season gets underway in Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has launched a new program this year to help connect hunters with Iowa families who may be in need of some extra meat this winter. For years, hunters in Iowa have been able to donate deer to the HUSH program, which partners with lockers around the state to process dear and give packages of meat to families. Matt Dollison is a wildlife biologist with the DNR. He says the exchange was set up as the number of lockers participating in the HUSH program dwindled.
"A lot of meat lockers out there have been really swamped with people bringing cattle for them to cut for them," said Dollison. "A lot of them have said that they are not going to take deer at all this year. Also, the ones that take the HUSH deer -- the Hunters Unite to Stop Hunger program where a deer hunter can shoot a deer and take it in to get processed for the hungry -- a lot of them are not doing that this year. There's only one locker in southwest Iowa that's taking HUSH deer currently."
Hunters can enter their information on the program’s website to get paired up with a family requesting deer meat. Once connected, the two parties work out the details of the exchange. Selling venison is illegal in Iowa. Dollison says those requesting deer meat can specify how they would like to receive it.
"You can go on the DNR website and if you are interested in getting a deer -- in most cases they will be field dressed and that's about it -- then a hunter can connect with you and arrange to give you their deer that they harvested," said Dollison.
The new exchange does not replace the HUSH program, which is still available with 39 lockers across the state. For those hunters who process their own deer, Dollison says there is a local avenue to get rid of the hide once processing is finished.
"If you have deer and you're cutting it up yourself and have a hide, don't just dump that out in the landscape or throw it in the landfill," said Dollison. "You can just drop it at the Elk's deer hide drop-off donation box there in Shenandoah. Those goes to getting handmade leather gloves to veterans, so it's kind of a cool program."
The Shenandoah Elk’s Lodge is located on Highway 59 in Shenandoah. For more information on the Iowa Deer Exchange or the HUSH program, visit the Iowa DNR’s website.