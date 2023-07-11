(Des Moines) -- Iowa lawmakers are back in Des Moines Tuesday discussing potential abortion laws in the state.
Just weeks after the Iowa Supreme Court ruled 3-3 to uphold an injunction put in place by a lower court on a 2018 law that would ban most abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected--around six weeks, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called the legislature back for a special session to discuss abortion legislation. With the court's ruling, a law is still on the books that allows abortion up to 20 weeks in a pregnancy. Jennifer Konfrst is the Iowa House Democratic Minority Leader. During a fundraiser in Villisca Sunday, Konfrst told KMA News that Republicans are not only going against the courts in their decision but also against the majority of Iowans.
"So, Republicans and the Governor, instead of listening to Iowans--61% of whom think abortion should be legal--are pulling together a special session and they're going to try again," said Konfrst. "They didn't get their way with the courts before so they're trying again. That's pretty frustrating, especially when our job as legislators is to listen to Iowans."
A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Poll earlier this year showed 61% of respondents believed abortion should be legal in most or all cases. While Reynolds did not specifically include what she wanted to see in terms of legislation in her proclamation, Republican lawmakers have said they hope to re-affirm the 2018 law or pass similar legislation.
Meanwhile, Iowa Senate Minority Pam Jochum also strongly opposes the proposed six-week ban saying it would be taking away women's rights in Iowa. Jochum also says it is interesting that the session will be "time certain."
"So at a certain time in the day, regardless of how many people are still waiting to speak or how many amendments may be left to debate, it's over and you've got to go to a final vote," said Jochum. "So, that is very unsettling to me and it means they don't want to hear the voices of all Iowans and what they think."
While the 2018 bill does provide some exceptions for abortions, such as rape, incest, or the life of the mother, Konfrst says those were also contingent upon the victim of rape or incest reporting the incident to a law enforcement agency, a public or private health agency, or a family physician with 45 days and 140 days, respectively.
Jochum adds that she was not completely surprised to see lawmakers called back to the capital after the Iowa Supreme Court ruling.
"When it was a 3-3 vote, I think a lot of us had an initial sign of relief," she said. "But, we also knew there was a real possibility that the Governor would probably call us back into session and she did."
Konfrst says they intend to fight the legislation and adds it is just one of the several laws passed this past legislative session that they hope to hold Republicans accountable for in the upcoming election.
"Iowans don't want school vouchers and don't want public money going to private schools--yet Republicans voted for it--and Iowans don't want a draconian abortion ban, yet Republicans are going for it," Konfrst emphasized. "My job in the next 485 days until election day is to hold Republicans accountable and make sure Iowans know what's happening. There has been bipartisan opposition and only partisan support for a lot of work at the legislature and that tells you Republicans have gone too far."
Republican lawmakers say the legislation could be passed as early as late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.