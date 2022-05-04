(Des Moines) -- Iowa Democratic leaders are taking the first steps to secure their place at the front of the line in the presidential nomination process.
During a press conference Wednesday morning, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn and Iowa DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee Member Scott Brennan announced their party has submitted a letter to the Democratic National Committee stating their intent to apply for an early election waiver. However, Wilburn says the letter is just the first step in securing their coveted first-in-the-nation status.
"In addition to our application, we're also planning to engage with stakeholders all over Iowa to explore substantive changes to the caucuses that would make them more straight forward and accessible," said Wilburn. "It's important to us to continue to evolve Iowa's caucuses so that as many people as possible can participate in this proud tradition."
The action follows the DNC Rules and Bylaws committee removing the four current states, including Nevada, South Carolina, and New Hampshire, from their early voting status. Additionally, requiring any state intending to hold an early contest--to apply for a new waiver.
Wilburn says Iowa provides a unique opportunity for democratic presidential candidates.
"We're a small state and we provide the perfect opportunity for democrats to re-build their national brand within rural communities," said Wilburn. "That's why it's critical Iowa continues to have a voice in the presidential nominating process so that candidates can meaningfully connect with a grassroots infrastructure, that includes working families and a diversifying rural America."
Party leaders were asked about how the caucus could be improved following the 2020 February caucus that saw significant delays in results due to coding issues in an app used by precinct captains. Brennan says ideas are floating around.
"Maybe there's no longer re-alignment, or the 15% threshold could be a question we need to discuss," said Brennan. "There was a non-present participating aspect, and maybe that's something we can resurrect and strengthen. All this has to be approved by the state central committee, so these are just some ideas."
Wilburn also addressed concerns over Iowa not being diverse enough for the DNC guidelines, with a population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, that is still roughly 61% white. However, he says diversity is growing.
"You know you take a community like Waterloo, Iowa where the black mayor Quentin Hart was re-elected and also now has a majority African-American city council," said Wilburn. "You go to the small town of West Liberty, Iowa where the entire city council is from the Latin-X community."
Wilburn, himself, also serves as the first black chair of either party in Iowa. Iowa Republicans secured their position as first-in-the-nation following a National Republican Committee vote in April.