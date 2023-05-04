(Des Moines) -- Iowa Democrats plan to take a new approach to their presidential caucuses in 2024.
The Iowa Democratic Party released its delegate selection plans Wednesday morning, outlining a two-part caucus structure including a mail-in period for presidential preference followed by an in-person caucus to conduct party business. In a press conference Wednesday, IDP Chair Rita Hart says they also plan to hold the in-person event on the same day as Iowa Republicans, at least eight days ahead of a similar event in 2024. Hart outlined what the mail-in process will look like.
"During the mail-in portion, Iowa Democrats will be able to request a presidential preference card through the mail or online and then will have a window of time to fill it out and return in through the mail," said Hart. "IDP will contract with a professional election vendor to ensure that this process is secure, transparent, and accessible."
However, the plan could be at odds with the Democratic National Committee, which chose not to grant Iowa its "first-in-the-nation" status and decided five other states would go first in voting for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination and the dates for two of those early state contests are still not set.
Meanwhile, Hart adds the in-person caucus would primarily serve as a chance to conduct party business.
"We'll elect unbound delegates to county conventions, elect precinct committee persons to county conventions, and we'll discuss platform resolutions," Hart explained. "Presidential preference results may be released on precinct caucus night, or on a different date -- we're not setting that part in stone."
Hart says the current plan allows for flexibility once the "calendar chaos" currently ongoing between several states and the potential order settles down -- particularly regarding the mail-in window.
"We've got a plan here that says that we may open this window for the mail in and that may be before the caucuses, or we can open this window and announce results after the caucuses, on the day of the caucuses," she said, "or we can open this window so that it is open days after the caucus."
Additionally, the mail-in presidential preference would also be at odds with legislation the Iowa House has approved and Senate members are expected to review today (Thursday), which would require both Republicans and Democrats to hold their caucus solely in person. Hart questioned why Republicans feel the need to intervene in what has long been viewed as a party process and alleged they were not consulted on the legislation.
"It's curious to me that Republicans are weighing in on a party process like this," said Hart. "We're going to continue to work hard that we have a very accessible plan for our Iowa Democrats, and that's what we're concentrating on."
Scott Brennan, who serves on the party's rules and bylaws committee, also hinted at potential litigation should Republican legislators put the stipulations into law. However, Hart adds it is still unclear whether the plans will receive the stamp of approval from the DNC.