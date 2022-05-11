(Clarinda) -- Correctional Officers and staff across the state are participating in crucial--but hopefully unwarranted--emergency response training.
This week, the Iowa Department of Corrections hosts its annual three-day Emergency Preparedness exercise at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. All nine correctional institutes throughout the state send over their Correctional Emergency Response Teams, or CERT, K9, and Correctional Negotiation Teams, or CNT, for scenarios in hostage taking, disturbance control, and escape. Brian Foster is the Security Operations Director with the Department of Corrections. Foster tells KMA News a planning team comprised of representatives from across the state developed the majority of the exercise.
"They build their scenarios, they build their training, they build all of the aspects of this week," said Foster. "As we implement this, they are also in charge of conducting the training themselves. So, it's a big part of what we do is using that multi-faceted team from across the state."
Wednesday morning's exercises included two hostage negotiation scenarios and a tracking scenario. One hostage scenario included an escaped individual who had trapped themselves along with five hostages in a second-floor room. In contrast, the second scenario included two escaped individuals who had injured a hostage, stolen and crashed a vehicle, and fled into a building.
Since the exercises were held yearly in 2017, Foster says they are always looking to build upon experiences and the goals set in the previous year.
"And when we identify that those goals maybe didn't get met or didn't get met fully, we look at why they didn't," said Foster. "Then we work to conduct that training with the institutions throughout the year and then to prepare for that next training round."
Foster says the planning team also conducted a night exercise this year on Tuesday. However, he adds that real-life scenarios requiring the training performed in the Iowa corrections system are infrequent.
Foster says individuals of all experiences participate in the exercises, which allows for the building of comradery amongst the several institutions and an opportunity to pass along extra knowledge.
"There's no way they don't learn from this, there's just no way," said Foster. "We were talking to one of the most experienced K9 handlers that we have, he works very hard to spread his knowledge to the new staff as they come in. Even some of the older staff that have been around, just sharing their knowledge, what they've seen, and what they've experienced, to really better prepare as we go."
Foster says various individuals comprise the CERT and CNT teams, including correctional officers, counselors, maintenance, and other staff. He adds that this gives all individuals in a respective institution extra awareness.
"It also helps you do your job on a daily basis, it makes you more aware of things that are going on, and the ability to recognize and possibly alleviate issues before they even happen," said Foster.
On top of the scenarios, the exercise also includes various classroom training on current correctional topics connected with emergency response.