(KMAland) -- As the school year draws to a close, state education officials are preparing for the free summer meal program.
The Iowa Department of Education has announced over 500 locations for this summer where students under the age of 18 can receive free meals. Meg Collins is a Consultant with the department's Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services. Collins says the federally-funded program was started to ensure all students and particularly those who rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year, continue to receive healthy and nutritious meals.
"When school's out for the summer, many families who rely on school meals lose access," said Collins. "So, the summer meal programs help ensure children in low-income areas get healthy meals and snacks during those months when school is not in session."
The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and operated by the respective state department and community partners. Collins says the department and local partners attempt to identify the best locations to set up a meal site where they can serve as many students as possible.
"This looks a bit different in every community but meal sites could be in schools, churches, community centers, parks, libraries, housing complexes, and even camps," Collins explained. "While the sites that are targeted are for areas with highest needs, the program is intended for all children."
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Collins said some adjustments had been made to the program, including offering free meals throughout the school year. However, she adds most of those changes have expired and says this will be the first year since 2019 that the program returns to the status quo, where they were still providing over a million meals throughout the summer months.
"2019 was the last year that this program ran without some of the pandemic modifications, and in 2019 we had more than 1.2 million meals and snack served in Iowa through the summer food service program," she said.
Locations in Shenandoah include Shenandoah High School offering breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sportsman's Park for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Priest Park from 10:45-11:15 a.m., and Logan Preschool from 11:15 a.m. all Monday through Friday. For a complete listing of the locations, text "Food" or "Comida" to 304-304, call 1-866-348-6479, or visit the USDA Food and Nutrition Service website.