(Des Moines) -- Following an announcement by the Centers for Disease Control Tuesday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health is advising providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC and FDA are both reviewing data that involves six reported cases in the country of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals receiving the one-shot vaccine. The CDC says that the events are extremely rare, however, they want to pause administration until the adverse events can be further reviewed.
More than 6.8 million doses of J&J vaccines have been administered throughout the country, including over 78,000 doses in Iowa. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was among the first in Iowa to receive a J&J vaccine.
The CDC says the cases involve six women who reported clots in the sinuses of their brains within 6-13 follow the vaccine. The CDC is expected to release more information at a later time. The other two approved vaccines -- Pfizer and Moderna -- are not affected by the advisory.