(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health says it will begin releasing guidelines for the state's long-term care facilities to reopen.
Iowa currently reports 41 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state and 290 total associated deaths. IDPH defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as three or more cases among residents. State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati says the state is taking extra care with that part of the population.
"Even before COVID, we knew that this represented a vulnerable population," said Pedati. "We know that these are going to be residents who may be older or who may have underlying conditions and they live in a congregate or close setting. That's important to keep in mind whether we're talking about responding to something like flu, norovirus or, of course, COVID-19."
Long-term care facilities throughout the state have implemented multiple policies to stop the spread of the virus. Pedati says the first part in reopening is making sure facilities and local public health officials have a handle on virus activity in the area.
"Understanding this local virus activity is going to be important because it's going to inform the readiness to move through three phases that are going to be described in the guidance," said Pedati. "They are going to address things like visitation of family, as well as of healthcare personnel, trips outside of a facility, dining practices and group activities."
As part of the guidance, Pedati says the state will recommend continued practices to help limit virus spread and exposure to residents.
"We're also going to continue to reinforce really good and important strategies like screening for symptoms, using appropriate PPE and grouping patients together when needed," said Pedati.
Pedati says the plan also includes provisions for testing assistance from the state.
"We're going to be offering baseline testing assessments to residents and staff in facilities," said Pedati. "We're going to continue to prioritize testing for any symptomatic staff or resident and also continue to offer testing when individuals are transferred out of an acute care setting into a long-term care setting."
Pedati says the state will also offer enhanced testing for a facility after a resident has tested positive. Currently, Good Samaritan Society in Villisca is the only confirmed long-term care facility outbreak in KMAland.