(KMAland) -- With the emergence of the summer season comes the arrival of newborn wildlife across KMAland -- but what should you do if you run into a young critter?
That's a question you may end up asking yourself if you're in a similar situation while out enjoying one of the many local nature getaways. This time of year sees the next generation of birds, deer, raccoons, and other animals start to make their way out into the world. However, sometimes these younglings leave the home before they're able to fend for themselves. Iowa DNR Wildlife Management Biologist Matt Dollison says they always see an increase in calls related to assisting a potentially hurt or lost animal as more people get out and about during the warmer months.
"This is a time of year that people like me are always getting a lot of calls from the public about finding baby animals and being worried about their welfare, especially baby birds, and fawns, and things of that nature," said Dollison.
One of the most common animals that DNR officials receive reports about are baby birds. It's common for hatchlings to either fall or be knocked out of their nest before they're fully developed. While it might be first instinct to lend a hand, Dollison says that doing the opposite in most cases is actually better.
"If they find a baby bird and it's got quite a few feathers -- it looks like it's not a brand new hatched baby bird -- just leave it be," said Dollison. "A lot of them fall out of the nest, and the parents will actually bring them food from the ground and they'll spend the last few days before they fledge and are able to fly on the ground. It's not the safest place for a baby bird to be hanging out, but it's not all that unnatural."
Dollison mentions that fawns are another animal frequently reported about being abandoned, but he says that's not always the case.
"People find young fawns out in the grass and think the mother's abandoned them, and then pick them up and bring them to people like me," said Dollison. "Don't do that -- leave them where you found them. There's a real, real good chance that the mother's just left that fawn in the grass."
Along with possibly harming the animal's survival chances, Dollison says the presence of both avian influenza and chronic wasting disease has prevented many area rehabbers from taking in birds and deer.
Rehabbers are still able to take in other species that do need special attention. The majority of these rescues are done by rehabbers themselves as opposed to the DNR. Dollison says being able to have that extra assistance goes a long way in protecting the local wildlife.
"People call me about a baby animal they find or a wounded animal or that sort of thing, I put them in touch with rehabbers," said Dollison. "It's great that we have that resource that those folks are willing to put their time and effort into rehabbing those animals."
For more information about what to do when you come across wildlife that may need help, contact 712-350-0147. You can hear the full interview with Iowa DNR Wildlife Management Biologist Matt Dollison below.