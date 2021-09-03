(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is advising paddlers on Iowa rivers of flood and drought conditions effecting river levels.
Outreach Coordinator for River Programs Todd Robertson joined the "KMA Morning Show" Friday morning to discuss the current river conditions throughout the state. While western Iowa has dealt with drought conditions, Robertson says eastern Iowa has encountered the opposite.
"Right now the eastern part of Iowa, especially up in the northeast, we have rain-swollen rivers, because they got a lot of rain up there," Robertson said. "We always advise never go paddling on a flood-stage river, or the day after heavy rains, because that can pose a lot of issues. Then we got the western part of the state, and some southern parts that just didn't get a lot of rain or those water basins that didn't get a lot of rain. So we have rivers that are running low, and we have rivers that are running high."
Both extremes can cause issues for paddlers as rivers that are too low, can leave boats stranded. However, Robertson advises those making plans this weekend, especially new paddlers, to do their research.
"You can call your local county conservation board, and each conservation board has a naturalist or two that are pretty familiar with the rivers," Robertson said. "So if you got a water trail, or river, running through that county and that's where you want to paddle, a lot of people will call the county conservation board to get a real time look on what's happening. A lot of those times, those guys can let you know, 'hey it's too high to paddle, we've had people getting into trouble', or 'it's too low, people are getting stranded,' or 'hey, it's perfect to paddle.'"
Robertson says paddlers can also call the DNR to inquire about certain rivers, or check out the website and the paddlers interactive map to see real-time hazard information. He adds paddlers need to be aware of the stream level before getting in the water, or "know before you go."
On top of the unique circumstances for this weekend, Robertson also advises paddlers to always wear a life jacket when on the water.
"A lifejacket is named that for a reason, it will save your life," Robertson said. "It's not going to do you any good if it's stuck up under the decorating on a kayak or you're sitting on it in the canoe, and you flip your boat. Trust me, that lifejacket is going to go away from you because the surface of the water is traveling faster than just below the surface of the water. So if you go into the water at the same time as your lifejacket and it's not on, you're going to have to swim to it, if you can get to it at all."
For new paddlers, Robertson recommends to seek out experienced paddlers to take lessons. More information on river levels for the weekend and general safety tips can be found on the Iowa DNR website.
You can hear the full interview with Todd Patterson below.