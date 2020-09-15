(KMAland) -- The August Roadside Survey results have come back from the Iowa Department of National Resources.
Upland Game Biologist Todd Bogenschutz gave the results of the survey out last week. The survey was conducted throughout the month of August where staff members would drive down the roads at sunrise to count the pheasant and quail populations.
“It’s pretty positive our statewide counts for pheasants were up 18 percent and several regions of the state saw similar raises,” Matt Dollison of the Iowa DNR said.
Northwest Iowa saw a 16% increase and Southwest Iowa saw an increase of 15%. Other areas of the state such as Central Iowa saw a 28% decrease in numbers. Dollison explained the reasoning behind those down numbers.
“I think that’s mostly because they’ve had worse drought conditions than we’ve had and so they were struggling to get good dew conditions,” Dollison said.
The survey is conducted in the early morning and the dew forces the birds out of the wet grass and onto the roadsides to be easily counted. So less dew will show less numbers. There was also an increase in the quail population for the state. In Southwest Iowa the population increased by 48%.
“That’s pretty heartening. I think we can definitely say that our quail populations are going to be up significantly from last year so that will be good,” Dollison said.
