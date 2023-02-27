(Creston) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are observing a bypass discovered in Creston Monday morning.
The Iowa DNR says the bypass was found in the city of Creston's collection system near Taylor Park, which flows into a marshy area and eventually drains into McKinley Lake. Creston city officials say they expect the bypass to stop midweek and are collecting water samples for analysis.
The Iowa DNR says samples will be taken upstream from where sewage is discharging into the marshland and at the outlet end of the marsh on the north side of Adams Street. Officials with the DNR says they will test the samples for bacterial contamination including ammonia and E. coli.
In the meantime, the state agency encourages residents to keep children and pets away from the area.