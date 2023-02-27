(Mount Ayr) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say a bypass has been reported in the city of Mount Ayr.
The Iowa DNR says the bypass was reported Monday morning from the Pasture lift station east of 105 Deerview Lane. The agency says the sewage overflow from the station is believed to have begun around 6 a.m. and was discovered shortly after before ending around 7:30 a.m.
The Iowa DNR says an estimated 1,250 to 1,500 gallons were diverted into the Middle Fork Grand River and lime will be spread on the ground. Residents are urged to keep children and pets away from the area.