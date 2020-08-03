(KMAland) -- The Iowa pheasant population survey conducted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has begun.
The mild winter and reasonably dry spring could have a positive impact on the pheasant population. When the season begins on October 31st there could be a fair amount of success for hunters.
“Folks always ask us how many pheasants there are and obviously we can’t tell you exactly how many there are because they don’t actually want to be counted and they are pretty good at hiding,” Iowa Department of Natural Resources Upland Wildlife Biologist Todd Bogenschutz said.
The August roadside survey was implemented back in the 1930’s and was standardized in the 1960’s. With about 200 routes scattered throughout the state, equivalent to two in each county the staff will drive over 6,000 miles in the first couple of weeks in August.
“I think folks are excited this year because the snowfall was below normal and so was our spring nesting season rainfall. Hunting was pretty good the last couple of years and so I think folks are pretty excited about what the counts mention this year,” Bogenschutz said.
As a mild winter means more hen survival and a dry spring means better nesting success for the population. To find more information about the survey and when the counts are released in the near future go to the link provided: https://www.iowadnr.gov/hunting. You can listen to the full interview with Todd Bogenschutz below.