(KMAland) -- Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to the boating season in the Midwest, and the Iowa DNR wants to ensure everyone is being safe on the water.
This summer is expected to be a busy one on lakes and rivers, according to Iowa DNR Boating Law Administrator Susan Stocker.
“The waterways are going to be very crowded,” Stocker said. “Boating has increased in popularity and continues to increase in popularity, so definitely people having patience on the ramps and in the water to make sure everybody is safe out there is key.”
As always, the Iowa DNR stresses the importance of having the proper safety equipment available at all times.
“Your equipment is vital,” Stocker said. “You need to make sure you have a wearable life jacket that fits every person that is onboard. Make sure there are no rips or tears, you can see the label and it’s in good condition. The key, also, is to make sure that it’s readily accessible.”
The Iowa DNR also has a particular point of emphasis for boaters this season: engine cut-off switches.
“[Engine cut-off switches] are important for if somebody finds themselves in the water unexpectedly, then the engine will immediately cut off and we won’t have any tragedies with the prop or motor damaging someone in the water,” Stocker said.
For more information on boat safety and boat laws, visit the ‘Boaters Education’ tab at iowadnr.gov.
Click below to hear the full interview with Stocker from the KMA Morning Show.