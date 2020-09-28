(KMAland) -- The month of August this year was the driest on record in 148 years. This drought is now starting to affect the fall outlook according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The summer was dry throughout the state but August was extraordinarily dry. The last U.S. drought monitor showed that 99 percent of the state was either abnormally dry or in extreme drought conditions.
“It’s been very very dry building on top of some improvement in the drought but I suspect things are going to continue to stay the same or perhaps even deteriorate drought wise until we get a little bit more rain,” Iowa Department of Natural Resources Tim Hall said.
Hall explained the area hit the hardest from the drought is from East of the Council Bluffs area and West of Des Moines where those areas are still 8 to 10 inches short on rain going back all the way to May. Hall also spoke on how the drought is now affecting the streamflow conditions.
“When the drought conditions persist long enough we start to see an impact in soil moisture, shallow and deeper groundwater as well as streamflow. We try to keep an eye on that to help the communities who rely on those water sources for drinking water to stay ahead of the challenges that they all face,” Hall said.
Hall says that now the Iowa DNR will now focus its attention on groundwater recharge as well as streamflow recharge in order to understand better what the growing season of 2021 will look like. To hear the full interview with Tim Hall click below.