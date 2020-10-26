(KMAland) -- With many hunting seasons coming up or already begun there are so many questions and things to know before putting on the camo and stepping outside. Now the Iowa DNR has created a helpful resource to answer any hunting questions for those across KMAland.
Over the past year, the Iowa DNR has partnered with Iowa Safari Club International and several other organizations to create a free, online video series that provides new hunters or existing hunters wanting to try something new, the information, skills, and resources needed to get out in the hunting field.
“It’s definitely perfect timing with the way things are going right now. We are excited to get this resource launched and out into peoples hands,” Hunter Education Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Megan Wisecup said.
The video series will feature 23 different videos on several hunting aspects such as location, how to call animals, types of weaponry and much more. Wisecup shared the goal of the videos.
“The overall goal of our project is to create some resources out there that folks can navigate on their own time and from the comfort of their own home. It’s really kind of that next step once you get done with hunter education,” Wisecup said.
To check out the new online video series as well as many other resources to expand your hunting knowledge and skills or even your first hunting experience, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/learntohunt.
“I think it will be a great addition and also a great refresher. Even a lot of our own staff and officers enjoy having this as a refresher before going into the season,” Wisecup said.
To hear the full interview with Megan Wisecup click below.