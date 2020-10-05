(KMAland) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for input from individuals across KMAland to gather information regarding the areas along the Missouri River that are subject to flooding.
After three public meetings throughout the Natural Resource Departments and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of the four state Region a document has been put together with information that shows areas along the river that have been prone to flooding.
“We are in the information gathering mode. That way we can continue to work with the Corps to come up with the best way to address long term flooding issues,” Tim Hall said.
Hall explained some of the information the department is looking for.
“We are interested in knowing from an on the ground perspective if someone has an area where a levy is too low or where flood waters cause a lot of problems. We are interested in local knowledge that we sometimes don’t have access to,” Hall said.
The reasoning behind these meetings was to avoid another flooding situation that happened in 2019. Hall spoke on how important it is that the four state region was able to work together.
“I think it’s really helpful because you can’t really talk about flooding on the Missouri River in southwest Iowa without also thinking about what is happening across the river in Southeast Nebraska. To try to address the issue in just one state is going to leave us a little bit short in terms of a solution,” Hall said.
