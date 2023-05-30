(KMAland) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are offering some tips for camping this summer.
With the unofficial "first weekend of summer" now past with Memorial Day weekend in the rearview mirror, the Iowa DNR is reminding residents of the multiple opportunities for camping. Matt Dollison is a wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR. Speaking on Friday's "Outdoors in KMAland," Dollison says the more prominent and popular sites can fill up quickly. However, he says there are a few more local options available.
"You might consider looking at some of the less-used county facilities," Dollison suggested. "For instance, the Fremont County Conservation Board has eight campsites for plug-in here at the golf course in Fremont County -- that might be a nice emergency spot to go to. There's plenty of spots out there like that across southwest Iowa. Just look for those 'off the beaten path,' less traveled places to find a hookup."
Meanwhile, Dollison says tent-camping sites are typically more readily available and on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, he adds that there are a couple of tent-camping-specific tips to keep in mind.
"If you're tent camping for the first time ever, try to plan for some shade in the morning," he said. "If it's shady at night when you're setting it up, that might not be shady in the morning. If you set that tent up in the sun it's going to be unbearably hot in there generally by about 8 a.m."
Dollison also recommends having supplies readily available, including bug and sun protection.
"There's plenty of ticks out there at this time of year, and mosquitoes aren't going to be in most of our area with how dry it's been, but bug spray is definitely something to consider having and sunblock if you're going to be out in the sun -- that sort of thing," said Dollison."
You can hear the full interview with Dollison below: