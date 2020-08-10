(KMAland) -- A project involving natural resource agencies in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa have created an opportunity for women to purchase boxes of great outdoor items.
She Goes Outdoors subscription boxes are a way for women who enjoy being outdoors to have the necessary tools. With Nebraska departments coming up with the initial idea and the help of Kansas and Iowa to refine the idea a way to help women get outdoors was born.
“Over the years we’ve definitely seen an increasing interest in women getting outdoors and thirsting for some more knowledge and skills. Unfortunately we got hit with COVID-19 back in the spring and all of our in person offerings and workshops came to a halt and so we arrived at She Goes Outdoors subscription boxes,” Hunter Education Administrator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Megan Wisecup said.
Although subscription is in the name those who are interested can buy them on a single basis of which one they are interested in and not be subscribed into a long term purchase. A new box will be delivered to the consumer every two to three months that goes along with the current outdoor season and activities that go along with it. Wisecup explained some of the items included in the first box which is based on the fall season and pheasant hunting.
“Blaze orange, which is required in all three states for upland game, some game sheers and a really good folding knife. There are also gonna be some recipes, food is definitely very important and we want folks to be able to use the game or the items after they harvest. That gives an idea on some of the items we want to keep some a surprise,” Wisecup said.
To order a She Goes Outdoors subscription box and to find out more information about the program go to: www.sgooutdoors.com
To hear the full interview with Megan Wisecup click below.