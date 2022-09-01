(Carter Lake) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is advising residents of a wastewater overflow near Carter Lake.
Following an investigation Wednesday, Officials with the Iowa DNR say a privately owned wastewater lift station at the Lakeside Estates Trailer Home Park in Carter Lake has been overflowing for an unknown amount of time due to pump failures. Officials say the sewage flowed onto the ground and a concrete pathway designed to drain stormwater to a city owned stormwater retention pond. While the retention pond is designed to drain onto the Shoreline Golf Course grounds before going into Carter Lake, officials say sewage appears to be contained in the city stormwater pond.
Officials advise residents and pets to avoid the retention pond and have instructed Lakeside Estates to berm the concrete pathway to ensure further sewage does not enter the pond, excavate contaminated soil, and place lime along the concrete pathway.
The DNR's investigation came after an anonymous complaint regarding sewage overflow at the trailer park was filed on August 30. Officials say trailer park staff are expected to install new lift station pumps next week.