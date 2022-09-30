(KMAland) -- The results are in for this year's Iowa Department of Natural Resources August roadside survey.
Each year the Iowa DNR conducts the survey from August 1st through the 15th to assess its upland game populations. During that timeframe, DNR biologists and conservation officers slowly travel along 30-mile survey routes and count the number of pheasants, quail, partridge, rabbits, and jackrabbits seen. Speaking on Friday's "Outdoors in KMAland" segment on the KMA "Morning Show," Iowa DNR Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison says the number of ring-neck pheasants in the state is down 4%.
"A lot of that has to do with the fact that it was so dry and there was no dew," said Dollison. "I would be very surprised if our pheasant population eventually overall in the state isn't up, and isn't up significantly statewide and also here in southwest Iowa."
According to the report, this year's statewide pheasant index sits at 19.6 birds per route compared to 20.1 birds in 2021. However, Dollison noted a 4% increase in pheasants in southwest Iowa. DNR officials say hunters in the state should expect similar numbers from 2021.
Additionally, Dollison has been hinting at an increase in quail based on recent surveys in the area.
"The August roadside survey certainly backed that up -- our statewide quail numbers were doubled this year," Dollison explained. "And southwest Iowa was number one on the quail numbers and we were up 159% from last year's."
The number of quail per route in southwest Iowa jumped to 4.3 in 2022 from 1.6 last year. Dollison attributes a few different factors to the significant increase.
"The weather we had with the mild winter, and this drought that we've had, is actually pretty conducive for the nesting and brood rearing season," he said. "They're not taken out by the weather and predators aren't able to find them as well and can't smell as well with a lack of moisture in the air."
Per the survey, the southcentral region of the state also saw a 108% increase in quail. DNR officials say 24,000 bobwhite quail were harvested last fall, which could also double this year due to the population increase. Dollison also noted a 27% decrease in cottontail rabbits in southwest Iowa, while the state was up 4%.
You can hear the full interview with Dollison below: