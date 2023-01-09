(KMAland) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are preparing to release trout in several locations throughout the state this winter.
That's according to Northeast Iowa's Regional Fisheries Supervisor Mike Steuck, who tells KMA News five locations will receive trout over the next two weeks, including Big Lake in Council Bluffs at 2:30 p.m. on January 20th. Steuck says they will perform the release by drilling a hole through the ice at locations that would not support them during warmer months.
"We stock about 1,500 to 2,000 rainbow trout that are catchable size or what we call 'catchables,'" said Steuck. "Those are anywhere from 10-to-12 inches and about a half-pound a piece. So, you can catch them real easy and take them home and eat them."
The program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. On top of the water temperature, Steuck says they choose the more urban locations, including Council Bluffs, to encourage more people to go out and fish and provide additional opportunities for urban anglers.
"There's Bass and Bluegills and Channel Catfish in these ponds already," he said. "But once the water gets down to 60 degrees, we stock those trout in those lakes twice -- once in the fall or early winter and then once in the late winter or early spring -- just to get people excited about going fishing."
He adds most of the trout fisheries have a local partner that will put on a family fishing event shortly following the stocking.
However, Steuck says there are a few regulations to keep in mind for anglers, including the need for a valid fishing license and a trout stamp to fish for or possess trout.
"If you have young children (under the age of 15), they can fish on an adults license and trout fee, but they have to combine their limit of five trout in one limit," Steuck explained. "But, you can purchase a trout stamp for the child as well and then they can keep their own five fish."
Other winter stockings include Blue Pit in Mason City and Bacon Creek Lake in Sioux City on January 14th, Mooreland Pond in Fort Dodge, and Scharnberg Pond in Spencer on January 20th. Additionally, the DNR says they will release trout in 13 additional lakes across Iowa in March and April as part of its cool weather trout program. You can visit www.iowadnr.gov/trout for dates and locations.