(Denison) -- A small amount of process wastewater reached the Boyer River in Denison Sunday afternoon.
Alarms rang at around 2:45 p.m. at Smithfield Foods when a wastewater processer malfunctioned. Staff immediately closed a nearby storm drain, but an estimated 50 to 100 gallons had already flowed through the storm drain and into the Boyer River.
Smithfield staff are continuing cleanup efforts. The DNR does not recommend recreation in the area until cleanup is complete.
As cleanup efforts continue, the DNR will monitor and consider appropriate enforcement action.