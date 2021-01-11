(KMAland) -- Drought was a large topic of conversation throughout the state of Iowa throughout 2020 and now the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is getting a look at what 2021 might look like.
On Wednesday the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual meeting where staff members and experts from around the state will take a look at what occurred over 2020 and some projections for 2021.
“We just want to let folks know what the conditions are and have them pay careful attention to what happens in the winter and in the spring because it could turn into a bigger issue in 2021 than it was in 2020,” Hydrology Resources Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Tim Hall said.
Hall also explained why 2020 was different than years prior.
“Last year we had the benefit of coming out of two very wet years. 2018 and 19 were very wet years. That tended to soften any impact of drought,” Hall said. “This year we are coming out of the winter with conditions that are already on the dry side.”
The virtual meeting will run from ten in the morning until noon on Wednesday. The meeting will consist of several speakers from the state such as Justin Glisan, the State Climatologist for Iowa as well as DNR staff members. Hall also explained why it’s a great opportunity for individuals to attend.
“We plan for there to be ample time for folks to ask questions as well. If people have questions or things that they want to get clarification on they will be able to talk with our experts during our virtual meeting to ask questions and get feedback,” Hall said.
To attend the meeting on Wednesday you can go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83378840827?pwd=RWdEMHV2TzkwZ0ZHZ3NBVTJmOGxkQT09
Meeting ID: 833 7884 0827
Passcode: =K8=hj
There will be future coverage of this meeting on kmaland.com. To hear the full interview with Tim hall click below.