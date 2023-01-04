(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake.
The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
"With the flood waters came the river species including the Asian carp which is the bigheads and the silvers, but also the common carp, and then there's also short nose gar in there," said Hayes. "Those are the four main species that are in Nobles Lake."
Hayes says the invasive fish often have negative impacts on the water quality and suppress the aquatic plant life in the lake. He adds the lake's smaller lake volume has historically prevented the body of water from supporting any game fish populations.
However, more recently, he says drought-like conditions and historic low flows in the Missouri River have nearly dried up Nobles Lake from its usual 95 acres to just 10. Thus, Hayes says the lake is a prime candidate for the fish removal method using Rotenone. While the technique is typically done by boat, he adds the low water volume has forced them to wait until ice has formed.
"It is drawn down so far that we're unable to get a boat on the lake to do the eradication, so we've had to wait for ice so we can get out and apply a chemical called Rotenone," he said. "It's a fish toxicant and is something that's a very important management tool that we use to control fish populations."
According to the DNR, Rotenone has been used since the 1930s to control fish populations and is a naturally occurring compound from the roots of a tropical plant in the bean family.
However, Hayes says it will still be some time before the plant life and water quality bounces back due to needing increased water levels.
"That's going to take a return to normal rainfall events and a return to normal river flows," Hayes explained. "A lot of those oxbow lakes adjacent to the Missouri River and on the Missouri River floodplain have a hydrualic connection with the river. So, higher flows in the river will put water back into places like Nobles Lake, and that's when we'll start seeing the benefit."
Nobles Lake is part of a larger 236-acre Iowa DNR Wildlife Management Area primarily used by waterfowl hunters and bird watchers.