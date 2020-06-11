(KMAland) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is trying to learn more about a species that once left Iowa, but has since returned.
Matt Garrick -- Research Specialist for the Iowa DNR -- says sandhill cranes disappeared from Iowa in the 1800s, but some reappeared nearly a century later.
"Almost a 100 years later, we first saw them in 1992 and they seem to just be increasing every year since," Garrick said.
Garrick says there are nine different populations of cranes and the ones popular in Nebraska are not the same as those appearing in Iowa.
"The cranes that everyone thinks of when they think of sandhill cranes in Nebraska is a different population that breeds in the Great Plains," he said. "The population we are breeding in Iowa is most likely part of the eastern population that breeds in the Great Lakes, U.S. and Canada."
Garrick says 2016 data showed cranes were located in 29 counties, primarily in the northeastern portion of Iowa. Garrick says the Iowa DNR has been tracking the cranes via transmitter. One of the most recent cranes they caught and tracked was in Story County.
Sandhill cranes have an average life-span of seven years, but some have lived as long as 35 years. Garrick says the Iowa DNR is asking the public to contact them if cranes are spotted.
