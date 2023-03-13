(Des Moines) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently unveiled a new statewide drought plan.
The plan comes in partnership with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security, Emergency Management, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. DNR Hydrology Resources Coordinator Tim Hall says the plan aims to provide better communication regarding drought conditions between local, county, and state agencies and governments.
"Rather than sort of having these discussions on an as-needed basis, we really should have a drought plan that provides some structure for how we're going to react to and plan for droughts in the state," said Hall.
Hall says the state agencies have spent roughly the past year drawing information from the U.S. Drought Monitor to provide a more localized edition of the program and action steps for local agencies.
"With regard to drought, what do you need to know and when do you need to know it, and the second question is what do you need to do and when do you need to do it," said Hall. "So the drought plan does provide a framework for both the triggers and the information for knowing about drought and then some recommendations for what to do to react to drought and deal with it when it comes."
He adds that having multiple agencies involved, including State Climatologist Justin Glisan and the Department of Homeland Security, provided various perspectives on how to prepare for and deal with drought.
The plan breaks up the state into five drought regions that will provide consistently provide drought conditions. Hall says having multiple areas allows the project to account for climate variations throughout the state.
"It fits the landform regions of the state and generally conforms to where the climatology is similar," Hall explained. "Northwest Iowa, for example, is normally quite a bit drier than southeast Iowa, so we can think about climatology in those two regions separately."
Hall says they also brought in individuals with the U.S. Drought Monitor to provide information on a more national level.
"Being able to ask them, what are other states doing and what's important to other states," he said, "there are actually 49 other state drought plans that are available. So we read through all of those to figure out bits and pieces that made sense for us."
Hall adds the plan is to review the plan next year and tie further review in with the State Hazard Mitigation Plan done by the Department of Homeland Security every five years. You can view the complete Iowa Drought Plan on the DNR's website.