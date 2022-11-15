(Hamburg) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking public input for the next week and a half on improvement projects in Fremont County.
That's according to Iowa DOT Transportation Planner Scott Suhr, who works out of the agency's Atlantic office. Suhr says his agency is seeking input on a proposed $2 million pavement replacement and levee construction project on Iowa Highway 333 from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad line to 0.6 miles east of Interstate 29 in Fremont County.
"It's a little over a half-a-mile stretch of pavement that's going to occur," said Suhr. "The purpose of the public meeting is to basically share with folks out in that area what we're proposing to do with the levee construction and the raising of the grade of Iowa 333."
Suhr says the levee construction comes to meet up with the Ditch 6 levee near Hamburg to help provide more protection in the case of significant flooding, such as in 2011 and 2019.
"The high water has an impact on not only the pavement and the area, but also on people's lives," he said. "This kind of closes the gap and presents a little bit of protection that's not there today. We think it's vital to not only the citizens of Hamburg but people in the area as well."
The city of Hamburg has been working on the expansion of the levee along with the Army Corps of Engineers for the past year and a half following the floods of 2019. The DOT's levee and pavement work is also part of a larger project encompassing the replacement of three bridges along Highway 2 with a total cost of roughly $10 million.
Suhr says public input and online informational presentations are essential to give residents proper notice of the detour that will be in place.
"During construction there's going to be a period of time where there's a detour in place and that detour is going to be utilizing I-29, Iowa Highway 2, and U.S. Highway 275," Suhr explained. "We've also spoken to the property owners where there's some right of way or easement involved to help with the construction."
He adds the plan is to let the project out for bids on April 18th, 2023, with work on the project beginning likely in the summer of 2023. Suhr says an exact timeline of how long the project will take to complete will be available once they've selected a contractor, but the hope is to have the project wrapped up by the following fall. The Iowa DOT asks for comments to be submitted by November 25th. To keep up to date with all road conditions throughout the state, visit 511ia.org.