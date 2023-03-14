(Carson) -- KMAland motorists should take note of temporary lane closures in Mills and Pottawattamie counties in the coming weeks.
Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation say beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, crews will begin work on finishing up asphalt paving that was started last year on U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. Highway 34 near Emerson and Highway 92 near Carson. The DOT says crews will take the road down to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will be on site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays until the project is completed. Officials say paving efforts should be completed by May 5, and the lane will be restricted to 12 feet while crews perform the work.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution and obey the posted speed limit and other signs in and around the work area. For all the latest travel information in Iowa, visit 511ia.org.