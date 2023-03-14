(Griswold) -- Griswold residents have a chance to learn more about proposed sidewalk improvements along two highways in town.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding an informational meeting on April 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 2-8 p.m. at the Griswold Community Building regarding proposed ADA-compliant improvements to existing sidewalks along Highways 92 and 48 in Griswold. Mike Ross is the ADA Design Coordinator with the department's Office of Design. Ross tells KMA News the primary goal of the project is to widen the sidewalk on Highway 92 from Scott Street east to the bridge over Baughman's Creek and from 6th Street up north to Whitney Street on Highway 48.
"Along a lot of the area, the (sidewalks) are four feet wide which does meet the minimum requirements, but there is another requirement that says we need to have a passing space every 200 feet for anyone in a motorized device, wheel chair, or anything," said Ross. "The DOT has said that we'd like to go ahead and have that area all along the corridor."
Ross adds they will also be adding detectable warnings to the sidewalks and ensuring all crosswalks are a smooth transition from the sidewalk's surface to the road. He says the Iowa DOT has also worked on the project design with HGM Associates and Midwest Right of Way Services.
While most of the sidewalks fall within the DOT's right of way, Ross adds they will need some temporary easements to aid construction efforts.
"The temporary easements are mainly just for ease of our contractor to be able to step foot on private property," he said, "to work the concrete over and then make a nice connection from the sidewalk into the existing grass to make sure it's a nice mow-able surface."
While no formal presentation will be made at the April 11 meeting, Ross says it allows residents to learn more about the project and the temporary easement process.
"There will be displays there of where the construction is going to be," Ross explained. "And then at that same time you'll be able to go in and for those temporary easements that we're asking for, which is typically just five feet behind the sidewalk, at that time you can go ahead and sign that easement or get any questions answered that you need to."
Plans call for the project to be let out for bid in December, with construction beginning in the summer of 2024. Those seeking more information on the project are urged to attend the April 11 meeting or visit www.iowadot.gov/accessiblesidewalks.