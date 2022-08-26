(Shenandoah) -- Dove hunting is still relatively new in Iowa.
But Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials are hoping first time hunters try the sport this fall. Dove hunting in Iowa takes place September 1 through November 29. DNR Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison says there's a number of hot spots for doves in southwest Iowa. He says most of them are located near food plots.
"Most of those across the state and the area are going to be sunflower food plots," said Dollison. "Luckily this year, our plots are looking really good in a lot of areas. Lake Shawtee, St. Mary's Island--those plots are looking really good, and they're some of our bigger ones that folks enjoy. Some of the others like at Riverton got planted a little late and have a little more weeds, but hopefully, there's still seed there, and we're starting to get them mowed and everything now. Hopefully, they'll have some birds, also."
Dollison recommends scouting the area to find the best location for doves.
"Don't just figure out where a plot is, and just show up on opening day, and expect it to be great," he said. "You want to go where you're seeing birds really a day or two before the season. Having a bucket to sit on, a lot of guys wear camouflage, sitting amongst the sunflowers on a bucket. You can just kind of sit there, and where the doves come by, shoot 'em. Pay attention to where the other guys are setting up, and all that, and try to set up in a manner that you'll have a good shooting lane without raining shot on the guys around you, and that sort of thing."
He also recommends wearing safety glasses, and bringing a trusty hunting dog along to help fetch the prey.
"If you have a dog," said Dollison, "I recommend brining it along, because a lot of those dogs will get dropped in vegetation, and you can loose quite a few of them. The guys who have a dog and can do that sort of thing, that saves them a lot of lost birds."
Another recommendation: bring plenty of mosquito repellent. More information on dove hunting regulations and locations is available from the DNR's website. Matt Dollison made his comments in the "Outdoors in KMAland" segment on Friday's "KMA Morning Show." The interview is available here: