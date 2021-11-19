(Des Moines) -- Iowa public safety officials have released a new crime database to improve the use and transparency of their data.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety, earlier this week, unveiled a new online interactive I-Crime database to improve law enforcement agencies' abilities to report data to the state's Uniform Crime Reporting, or UCR, Program. UCR program manager Tracy Loynachan says the update comes after the previous system had outlived its usefulness and fallen behind changes to federal agencies to who the program reports.
"It was not very efficient, and we had not been able to keep pace with FBI changes," Loynachan said. "So we developed a brand new modern, web-based database, that would allow agencies to report more accurate data, and also for us to be able to share it with the FBI in a more timely manner, and publish it."
The UCR Program works with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify crime trends. However, Loynachan says the previous database was challenging to get data into and analyze.
Thus, she says the new web-based program emphasized allowing easier access to the data for local law enforcement agencies.
"It was really designed with that in mind, so agencies will and do have access to the system, so there's a lot more transparency," Loynachan said. "They process their own data essentially, and immediately are able to identify any issues with the data, we have errors and warnings, so they immediately know if there are things they need to fix."
Also, for the first time, the crime data is available to the general public, which Loynachan says is long overdue. She says a wealth of information is available for anyone to view.
"They can get information on the number of offenses reported in their city or their county, they can get the overall crime rate, and they can see trends from year to year," Loynachan said. "So I think it really provides a wealth of data, and it might even be a little bit of an information overload at times, but it really is a great resource for the first time the public will be able to create those reports themselves."
The development of I-Crime also received funding through a National Crime Statistics Exchange Grant, funded by the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
Those wishing to access the portal can do so through the Iowa Department of Public Safety website.