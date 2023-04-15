(Ames) -- As part of Earth Month, an extension of the annual Earth Day celebration, educators and researchers are calling on Iowans to put sustainability first in their day-to-day lives - and raising awareness about issues that affect the planet.
Earth Day dates to 1969, when a group of concerned activists started an environmental initiative to focus on ways to take better care of the planet.
This year in Iowa, Iowa State University Sustainability Director Merry Rankin asked people to consider how many resources they consume in a day - from water, to energy, to transportation.
"What is enough for our needs?" said Rankin. "And can we adjust that demand, on a day-to-day basis?"
The Iowa State Sustainability Department has created a calendar of events happening across the state to mark Earth Day. It's officially celebrated April 22, but being marked all month long.
While climate change and other global events tend to get most of the attention in discussions about sustainability, Rankin said taking care of the planet comes down to each person being mindful of every action they take.
"This is our home and there are certainly the impacts of collective action," said Rankin, "but it really is an individual journey."
In addition to the dozens of Earth Month events, she added that the Sustainability Department will be part of a six-hour live broadcast on April 22 on community radio station KHOI in Ames - celebrating what Earth Day means to Iowans.