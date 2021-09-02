(Red Oak) -- This fall's municipal and school board elections are the first under Iowa's new election laws.
Approved by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, the laws shorten time periods for absentee voting. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke is among those educating voters on important dates concerning absentee ballots associated with the November 2N.D. general elections.
"The first day to submit absentee ballot request forms to the county auditor is 70 days before the election--which was formally 120 days," said Burke. "The first day county auditors may mail an absentee ballot to voters is 20 days before the election, and that was formally 29 days. That day is October 13th."
October 13th is also the first day for absentee voting at local county auditor's offices. You can vote absentee in person until 5 p.m. November 1st. Burke says absentee ballots will be mailed out between October 13th and 18th.
"We auditors' office staff have five days to send out absentee ballot request forms in the mail," she said. "So, it's so important for the voters to get those absentee request forms in early. As soon as 20 days comes--which is October 13th--you will get that ballot. We will mail that ballot on that day."
Burke says mailing out absentee ballots in a short time period poses a challenge for her office and others.
"There's some counties around here that only have two or three staff," said Burke. "Also, the volume of absentee ballots, we have noticed due to many things--and COVID-19 is one of them--that people want to vote at home. There's been a huge increase of absentee ballots in the last few years. We expect that trend to continue."
Absentee ballots must be received by county auditor's offices before polls close Election Day at 8 p.m. A reminder: nomination papers for candidates in local citywide and school board races must be returned to auditor's offices by 5 p.m. September 16th. More information on absentee balloting is available from the Montgomery County Auditor's Office at 712-623-5127, or your local county auditor's office. Stephanie Burke made her comments in a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.