(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the time is right for the state to end extra unemployment benefits next month.
Reynolds announced this week that Iowa would join a number of other states in stopping an extra $300 payment that had been added to unemployment benefits under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. The benefits are currently authorized by the federal government through September, but Reynolds says Iowa will stop them June 13th.
"These programs provided Iowans with crucial assistance when the pandemic first began," said Reynolds. "But more than a year later, they have served their purpose. Iowa is open for business. Jobs are readily available and employers are eager to hire. It's time to get back to work."
Iowa will also stop administering the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which allowed those who received unemployment for the full 26 weeks to continue receiving payments.
"There's no reason for us to continue to fear COVID-19 any longer," said Reynolds. "We know how to manage it and individuals can be trusted to make decisions that will keep us on a path forward. I believe that Iowans are ready to live our lives more fully again. I think we've earned it."
Republican governors in Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Tennessee have also announced similar ends to the programs. The benefits are paid for by the federal government, however, state agencies administer the payments. Reynolds says employers in the state are having a hard time finding workers, due in part to the extra unemployment benefits.
"We have more jobs open than we have people on unemployment," said Reynolds. "Iowa is open. Our schools are open. Our daycares are open. Our economy is recovering. We want to continue that recovery. It's time to help Iowans not only get the skills, but help match them up with the jobs that are available. That's what we need to do to move our economy forward."
As of last month, 33,000 Iowans were using one of the two federal programs as part of unemployment benefits. Reynolds says the state safety net for unemployed Iowans will still be in place, as well as additional money for food assistance programs.
"We'll have the regular state unemployment, that doesn't go away," said Reynolds. "This was just a bonus or an add-on on top of that. All of that that was in place prior to the pandemic is still in place. With the new ARP funding, there's additional dollars that will go into the program, especially for WIC and SNAP. We've added additional benefits to those on top of what we did last year."
Iowa's unemployment rate currently stands at 3.7%.