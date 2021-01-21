(Des Moines) – More older Iowans will have a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
At her weekly news conference Thursday morning, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that persons 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine as early as February 1st. The expanded age group is in addition to those previously included under phase 1B of the vaccination process. Previously, only persons 75 or older were included in the group. Reynolds says the expansion is due to a priority to immunize older residents.
“It’s been my goal to vaccinate as many Iowans as possible,” said Reynolds, “as quickly and safely as possible. So, we’re prioritizing those with higher risk – whether due to age, or likelihood of exposure. I know that goal is shared by the Iowa Department of Public Health, local public health officials and our health care providers, alike.”
Reynolds says 1B shots will be administered under a tier system.
“In early February, tier 1, which includes law enforcement and first responders, pre-K-12 teachers and staff, early child care educators and child care workers, can begin vaccinations at local pharmacies or clinics. Collectively, this tier accounts for about 130,000 Iowans.”
Other prioritized individuals are included under tier 2.
“Tier 2 will include frontline essential workers, and individuals with disabilities living in a home setting,” she said. “And, that total, approximately is 600,000 workers. Tier 3 includes staff and individuals in congregate settings, and also government officials, and staff at the state capitol. Together, those groups consist of nearly 13,000 individuals.”
Individuals included under tier 4 include 1,500 inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety. About 13,000 staff and prisoners in the state’s correctional facilities is included under tier 5. The governor asks Iowans for patience, as the vaccination process will take time.
“So, you can see that this is no small undertaking,” she said, “and, I cannot emphasize enough that Iowans will need to be patient. Vaccines are coming, and there’s good news on the horizon, but it’s just going to take some time.”
Reynolds says it’s expected that the vaccine demand will exceed supplies.