(KMAland) -- Fuel prices aren't the only commodity rising in the wake of world developments, as fertilizer prices begin to hit near-record highs.
In February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Marketing Service released numbers indicating since January 2021, prices for anhydrous ammonia had increased 290%, monoammonium phosphate by 171%, liquid nitrogen by 290%, and potash by 213%. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday, Iowa Corn Growers Association President, and Vinton farmer, Lance Lillibridge says the USDA's planting intentions report is already showing the impact on farmers.
"I think it was $3 million more acres of soybeans this year, and less acres of corn, and that's a direct impact of those fertilizer prices," said Lillibridge. "It's going to be an interesting year, I know on our farm it hurts and everybody else does to when you're looking at prices that are going up 300% and trying to secure that funding to put that crop in, it's a little stressful."
According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, several factors have impacted the increase, including increased global demand for fertilizer, rising energy costs, and, more recently, Russia's war with Ukraine.
Speaking after a town hall in Council Bluffs Thursday, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the rising costs. Pompeo says continuing to shift towards more reliance on domestic energy could help relieve the high prices.
"The feedstock for much of fertilizer is natural gas, and natural gas prices are $6.00 or $6.10 and in the Trump Administration were $2.00 or $2.50 BPU," said Pompeo. "These are not driven by extraneous forces but by policy decisions that were made and you have to go undo the regulatory environment and undo the cap on American energy production to get those prices back in line."
Meanwhile, Grassley says efforts are being made to reduce the number of tariffs on phosphorus, a common good used in producing fertilizer.
"We've got one company in the United States that has 82% of the phosphorus market, and we've got tariffs coming from Morocco on that same product," said Grassley. "So we've tried to get the commerce secretary and the international trade commission to see about taking those tariffs off."
While saying drastic effects may not be seen in the 2022 planting season, Lillibridge says if the prices don't ease off soon, implications could lead to greater impacts on the world food supply due to dropping yields.
"Therefore we could take down our productivity," said Lillibridge. "This is all speculation but that could be problematic in the future. And we also got to think about this as not just a problem here in the Midwest, it's a global problem."
