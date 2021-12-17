(Oakland) -- While KMAland is recovering from this week's disastrous storms, the memory of another calamity two-and-a-half years ago remains fresh.
Based on two Missouri River floods over the past decade, and in anticipation of other incidents in the future, the Iowa Flood Center recently unveiled its new Missouri River Flood Information System, or MRFIS. Larry Weber, the flood center's co-founder, discussed the new system at a meeting of the East and West Nishnabotna Watershed Management Coalition in Oakland earlier this week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Weber says the system is designed to provide more information for residents along the river to prepare for future events.
"Our federal partners that have the national responsibility for flood forecasting--and do a wonderful job of it--provide a forecast along the Missouri River at key gauge locations--maybe about a dozen," said Weber. "But, if you're an individual that has a business, lives or farms along the Missouri River, sometimes those forecast locations may be 40, 50 or 75 miles upstream or downstream, not providing the detailed information that you need to make decisions at your property."
Because of climate change, Weber says it's not a question of whether another major flooding will occur along the river--such as in 2011 or 2018--but if.
"With our changing climate," he said, "we continue to see intensification of rainfall, and we continue to see these very extremely weather events, like March of 2019, when we had rain on snow and frozen soils. That rainfall and volume wasn't that large, but when it came on snow and frozen soils, it produced 100% runoff, which resulted in the devastating floods of 2019."
Weber says the system operates similar to a Google Maps platform. Once a river runs out its banks, he says the system provides hydraulic models accurately predicting the width of flood inundation.
"So, we'll show a map that will be all blue where the river is, indicating the area where flood will inundate the plain," said Weber. "The user can then go and find their property, zoom in on their property, zoom in with satellite imagery, know exactly where the extent of those floods will be with respect of their properties. They can click on information to see the depth of the water in those flood plains. So, if they're inundated, they know they need to protect their building for one foot, or three foot or seven feet of water, whatever that may be."
He adds the system also provides historical information on previous flooding. The MRFIS is available on the Iowa Flood Center's website. You can also hear the full interview with Larry Weber here: