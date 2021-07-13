(KMALand) -- The Iowa Gallivant's T-Bone Trail is making it's way across all of western Iowa including counties in KMALand.
Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," JayJay Goodvin, who founded the Iowa Gallivant, says he has been and will continue to travel to 36 of the counties in western Iowa. George says the trail headlines the local steakhouses in each county and isn't afraid to try whatever might be the hottest item on the menu.
"Oh man, we've already had so many great steaks," Goodvin said. "The thing is about the T-Bone Trail, we don't just do t-bones, but we're also doing ribeye, and New York strips and prime ribs. So we've already had some amazing meals."
Goodvin says the T-Bone Trail is an opportunity to highlight not just great steakhouses, but also the other attractions that make Iowa great including in Page County.
"We're gonna check out the Page County Historical Museum, and of course there's a big Glenn Miller influence there," Goodvin said. "We're going to be stopping at a pizza place for lunch, and for dinner we're going to be going to J Bruner's Restaurant."
Goodvin said the tour of Iowa's finest beef cuts was inspired from past trips he has made across the state.
"We did a project called "Iowa's 'Wurst Road trip" tasting the state's best sausage," Goodvin said. "That kind of got the interest up in some folks and had us promote each county with beef being the headliner."
The T-Bone Trail isn't the only way that Goodvin brings attention to food either. He says the Iowa Gallivant has also been consistent in visiting Iowa meat lockers.
"One of the projects that we do is going around to a bunch of meat lockers in the state of Iowa," Goodvin said. "In the 70s we had over 450, now we're just over 100. We've been supporting and asking people to support lockers for a long time now."
Goodvin is currently making his way in Page County followed by trips over to Montgomery, Union, and Fremont Counties in KMALand. After the stay in Fremont, Goodvin will take his taste buds up to Franklin County.
To follow along on Goodvin's T-Bone Trail all across Iowa, go to www.theiowagallivant.com or check out The Iowa Gallivant Facebook page.