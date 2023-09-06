(Des Moines) -- Triple A Iowa officials say gas prices continue a slow decline in the state--but are still up over this time last year.
This week's fuel report indicates the price of unleaded regular gasoline fell 2 cents, averaging $3.58 per gallon statewide. But, prices are up 15 cents from a year ago. The national average on Wednesday was $3.80 per gallon, down 3 cents from last week's price. Retail diesel prices in Iowa rose a cent this week, with a statewide average of $4.26 per gallon. One year ago, diesel prices $4.93 per gallon.
The current Iowa diesel price is 19 cents less than the national average of $4.45 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol held steady, and is currently priced at $2.16 per gallon.
The price of global crude oil rose this week on the West Texas Intermediate by $5.30 per barrel over last week, currently priced at $86.37. Brent crude oil rose $4.26 to $89.52. One year ago, WTI crud sold for $86.88 and Brent crude at $91.43.