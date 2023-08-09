(Des Moines) -- Gas prices are actually down in Iowa--but still higher than at this time last year.
Triple A Iowa's weekly report shows the state's average price of regular unleaded gasoline at $3.80 per gallon as of Wednesday. That's down a cent from a week ago, but 16 cents more than a year ago. The national average as of Wednesday totaled $3.83 per gallon, up a cent from last week's price. Retail diesel prices in Iowa rose 4 cents this week with a statewide average of $4.05. One year ago, diesel prices in Iowa averaged $4.77 per gallon in Iowa. The current Iowa diesel price is 17 cents less than the national average of $4.22.
Triple A says wholesale ethanol held steady, and is currently priced at $2.16 per gallon.
This week's report also notes the price of global crude oil on the West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.92 per barrel over last week, and is currently priced at $83.91. Brent crude oil rose $2.36, and is currently priced at $86.94.